LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

