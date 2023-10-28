LSV Asset Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 157,602 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,561,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,543,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

