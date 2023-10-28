LSV Asset Management Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ebix were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

