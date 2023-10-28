LSV Asset Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

