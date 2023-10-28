LSV Asset Management Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $44.98 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $923.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.