LSV Asset Management Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.16 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

