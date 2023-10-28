LSV Asset Management Invests $6.55 Million in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Employers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

