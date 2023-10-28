LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.