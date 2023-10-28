LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 326.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.