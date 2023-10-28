LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

