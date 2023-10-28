LSV Asset Management Purchases 7,174 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

