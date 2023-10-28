LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 431,490 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 431,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 10.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLKN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

