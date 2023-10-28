LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

