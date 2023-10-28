LSV Asset Management Sells 1,492 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.93 and a 200-day moving average of $487.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

