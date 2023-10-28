LSV Asset Management Sells 291,060 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,060 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 226,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

