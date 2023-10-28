LSV Asset Management Sells 4,900 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.