LSV Asset Management Sells 57,341 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,341 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CIM stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -248.28%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

