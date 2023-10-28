LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

