Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

