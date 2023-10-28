Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

