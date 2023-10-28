Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, COO Randall Tauscher acquired 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 28,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,704.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Tauscher bought 20,350 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,807 shares of company stock worth $341,055. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

