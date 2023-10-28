MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -369.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

Insider Activity

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.