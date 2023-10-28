Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

