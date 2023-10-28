Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $16.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mattel shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 4,608,512 shares traded.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Mattel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $998,577.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,746,000 after buying an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after buying an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.