MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $14.10. MaxLinear shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 706,840 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in MaxLinear by 5.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

