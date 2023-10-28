Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 65,916 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 52,910 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

