Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $2,649,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $995,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

