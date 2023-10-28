Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $372.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.22.

META stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.75. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,319,000 after buying an additional 322,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 345,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $103,636,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

