Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $365.00 at Roth Mkm

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $360.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.75. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

