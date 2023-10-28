MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Special Value Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.