Mike F. Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $665.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

