MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
