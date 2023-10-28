Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBLY. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

