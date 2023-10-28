Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $769,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.39.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
