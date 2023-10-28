M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 336,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 282,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

