Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

