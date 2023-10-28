MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $115.53 and last traded at $115.72. 167,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 111,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.22.

The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MYR Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

