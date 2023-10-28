National Bank Financial Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.87. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$27.39.
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
