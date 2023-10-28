National Bank Financial Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.87. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$27.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.