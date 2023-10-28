National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.71.

Shares of CU opened at C$29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

