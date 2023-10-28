Needham & Company LLC Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F5 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

