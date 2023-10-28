NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NTES opened at $106.78 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

