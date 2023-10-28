NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

