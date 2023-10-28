NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
