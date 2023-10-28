Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 4,626,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 8,212,716 shares.The stock last traded at $37.56 and had previously closed at $36.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

