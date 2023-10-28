Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 892,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

