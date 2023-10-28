Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEXA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Stories

