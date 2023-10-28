Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $37.06

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $40.54. Nextracker shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 648,866 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $5,892,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

