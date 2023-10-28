Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.64.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

