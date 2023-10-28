ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

