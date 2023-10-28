OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.46 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

