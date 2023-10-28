Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $24.13

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $23.06. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 332,839 shares.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,697,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

